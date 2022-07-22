ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks announce collaboration with Native American tribe

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJxf2_0gp8479e00
Photo credit Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The Blackhawks are announcing a collaboration with the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma.

That is the tribal ancestor of War Leader Black Hawk, who was the namesake of the World War I infantry division from which the Chicago Blackhawks derive their name.

In a video, team CEO Danny Wirtz said the team wants to honor war leader Black Hawk and native people.

"We ask the people of Sac and Fox along with indigenous communities in and around Chicagoland how we can better support their visions for the future in their community."

The team helped the Sac and Fox nation dedicate a decomissioned Blackhawk helicopter at the tribe's veterans memorial.

The hockey team and the tribe will work together on scholarships and efforts to preserve the tribe's language and traditions.

The Blackhawks have been criticized for using a name, logo, and other imagery that's considered to be outdated.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of Chicago’s Most Delicious Burger Was Crowned This Weekend

The 15th annual Roscoe Village Burger Festival took place this past weekend, bringing together 10 Chicago restaurants to compete for the title of Chicago’s Best Burger. The three-day festival was filled with two stages of live performances, arts and crafts, and a family-fun Kids Zone, the annual competition was a sizzling success.
saturdaytradition.com

Kadyn Betts, Minnesota hoops commit, to reclassify

Kadyn Betts will be arriving on campus even sooner than expected for Minnesota basketball. Originally committed to the Gophers via the 2023 recruiting class, the 6-foot-8 small forward out of Colorado announced Monday that he is reclassifying to the class of 2022. Betts becomes the 5th piece of Minnesota’s 2022 recruiting class for head coach Ben Johnson.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Sports Illustrated

XFL Officially Announces Its Eight Cities For 2023 Season (Video)

The XFL officially announced which eight cities will host its teams when the third iteration of the league returns in 2023. According to an official announcement Sunday, the league will feature teams in Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio will be new additions to the XFL, while the other five cities have hosted teams in previous versions of the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Bears: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Chicago Bears may have a long season ahead, as the roster could use some help. It’ll be interesting to see how the team plays considering they have some solid young talent. Regardless, Chicago is not likely going to be a true competitor, and now would be a great time to acquire future draft picks […] The post Bears: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Blackhawk#Native American#The U S Army#Veterans Memorial
nativenewsonline.net

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to Host World Title Fight, Live on ESPN

Hinckley, Minn. — On Saturday, July 23, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is hosting a world title boxing match between two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez and junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe at the Grand Casino Hinckley. The fighters are dueling for the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight world title eliminator on ESPN+ in a ten-round main event that is being regulated by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s Department of Athletic Regulation.
HINCKLEY, MN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy