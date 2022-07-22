Blackhawks announce collaboration with Native American tribe

Photo credit Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The Blackhawks are announcing a collaboration with the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma.

That is the tribal ancestor of War Leader Black Hawk, who was the namesake of the World War I infantry division from which the Chicago Blackhawks derive their name.

In a video, team CEO Danny Wirtz said the team wants to honor war leader Black Hawk and native people.

"We ask the people of Sac and Fox along with indigenous communities in and around Chicagoland how we can better support their visions for the future in their community."

The team helped the Sac and Fox nation dedicate a decomissioned Blackhawk helicopter at the tribe's veterans memorial.

The hockey team and the tribe will work together on scholarships and efforts to preserve the tribe's language and traditions.

The Blackhawks have been criticized for using a name, logo, and other imagery that's considered to be outdated.

