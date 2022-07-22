ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TGY4_0gp81TLm00

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office.

Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

Brenda Hayes sent money through CashApp to help Georjlyn, and someone collected it, she said. But that person wasn’t in the same time zone.

“I sent it at 9:51 p.m. and it was collected at 6:51 p.m.,” Hayes said.

Hayes said that a girl has been answering Georjlyn’s phone, but it was not her daughter. The voicemail had changed to a person named Cory.

“The last video posted was the one where she was stranded,” Brenda said.

Since then, family and friends have been messaging the person who has Georjlyn’s TikTok account and cell phone, asking questions that Georjlyn would know, but receiving the wrong replies.

“People have reached out through her social media and they get blocked,” Brenda said.

The mother has called hospitals and jails, and requested wellness checks in Columbus.

Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus?

Georjlyn helped to discover the body of Sammy Walters in 2018 , working daily and wading through poison ivy in the search for him as part of Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless. Lena Wilson, founder of Golden Hearts, is now looking for Georjlyn. Wilson said the group will be entering Kentucky from two different locations and working towards each other to try to find her.

“If you see myself or a team member you know, holler out Golden Hearts,” Wilson said. “I’m here and we’ll hear you to help you.

Wilson gave out numbers to call: 220-201-9525 or 740-591-5039. Wilson is very worried for the safety of Georjlyn.

“Our concern is that when someone is reported missing and dropped out of sight things may go from search to find the missing person, to all-too-often a recovery effort, not a search any longer,” Wilson said. “We are hoping and praying this case ends with her being found and safe.”

If anyone has seen Georjlyn, they can call Kentucky’s State Highway Patrol Post 7, 859-428-1212. They can also call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office’s main number at 740-622-2411. Deputy Brian Noe is handling the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Michele Colson
3d ago

might be helpful if ya'll posted her height ... weight and description ... the pic on the post isn't very helpful ... 😕 hopefully she'll be found safe ... peace

Reply
5
Related
richlandsource.com

Galion couple recounts brutal Ohio murders in podcast

GALION – The grisly deaths and dismemberments of a young couple still haunt the small city of Logan, Ohio -- almost 40 years after the incident. Sara and Adam Lehman were both youngsters, 3 and 7 years old, in Logan at the time of the murders in 1982. They have made it their mission to retell the story that haunted their childhoods through their podcast “Township Falls.”
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing TikTok girl found safe in Columbus

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of Georjlyn Hayes, a TikToker with over 10,000 followers, said that her daughter has been found safe by Columbus police. Brenda Hayes was desperate to get a message from her 20-year-old daughter after Georjlyn posted a video to TikTok begging for help. Hayes...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Coshocton, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3b9mflD. Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe. Juveniles charged with murder on the rise in Columbus. Jerod Smalley and his dad inducted as West Virginia …. 10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty …...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How a Linden man became a local ‘super hero’

LINDEN, Ohio (WCMH) – In many Columbus neighborhoods, the community center is the place that holds that neighborhood together. Linden is one of those neighborhoods. Linden opened it’s new state-of-the-art community center 16 months ago, and they needed a superhero to run it. Enter, Super Mario. Summertime is supposed to be a fun time. “When […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison Ivy#Tiktoker#Cashapp
10TV

Police: 3 hurt in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot in southeast Columbus on Sunday. Police said officers were called to both Brandy Drive and Laraine Court for a report of a shooting around 6:45 p.m. Police dispatchers said officers found one person on Brandy Drive who claimed to have been injured...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Equitas Health to open first freestanding pharmacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit healthcare system tailored to the LGBTQ+ community, is planning to build its first freestanding pharmacy in the Short North.  Equitas will renovate a vacant property at 1015 North High Street purchased for about $3 million last December. The single-story, 1,800-square-foot building is next to Equitas’ Short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
informnny.com

Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBC4 Columbus

Return of Franklin County Fair a success

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – With the Ohio State Fair returning next week, Sunday marked the end of the 2022 Franklin County Fair in Hilliard. Despite bad weather and rising COVID-19 numbers, organizers said this year’s attendance numbers were high. “It’s been great,” said Franklin County Fairgrounds Manager Amy...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in Ohio

Even though it is definitely not the first option for people who are researching travel destinations, those who live in Ohio know that their beautiful state has a lot to offer. And the best part about it is that you can explore truly amazing places without breaking the bank.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Farm Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of Living Collections at COSI to talk about Farm Days. Laurie brought out Spike, a silkie chicken, to talk about how chickens are closely related to dinosaurs and show how chickens can be trained by positive reinforcement, like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy