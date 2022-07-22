ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man reportedly shot by police after allegedly trying to assault officer

By Reagan Ta
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was fatally shot by an Ontario police officer at a Mobil gas station after he allegedly threatened customers, then attempted to assault the officer. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 14th, at the Mobil gas station in the 4300 block of East Ontario...

