Ruth Ann Jordan Walsh 80, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on July 23, 2022 in Whiteville, NC. She was born June 28, 1942 in Louisa, Kentucky. Ruth was the daughter of Woodrow Wilson Jordan and Dorothy Pope Jordan, (both deceased), of Louisa, Kentucky. Ruth was a retired counselor supervisor with the North Carolina Department of Corrections, but she wore many hats during her 30-year career.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO