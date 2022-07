On Monday afternoon, Markee Anderson announced a date for his college decision, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are among the schools in contention. It’s set for July 31 at 3 p.m. Clemson, North Carolina and LSU round out the list of finalists for Anderson, who is the 247Sports Composite’s No. 6-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Gamecocks are the favorite to land him.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO