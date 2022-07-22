ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Democratic Party RefersRepublican HD 114 False Application to DA

By Texas Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict Attorney against the Dallas County Republicans’ acceptance of Mark Hajdu’s false application to run for State Representative HD 114, and his wife Jennifer’s signature on the application, in her role as chair of the Dallas County Republican Party. At the time of filing, Mark...

Rick Roberts: Legalize Pot? Does Little “D” Want To Be Little “A”?

The Denton City Council voted to put on the November ballot a provision that would prevent police from issuing citations for low-level pot offenses. Um, Denton, have you seen Austin? The high crime? The homelessness? Denton is known as “Little D”, but do they want to be “Little A”? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DENTON, TX
The City Manager Unveils His 100-day Plan in New Memo to the City Council

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax presented a 100-day action plan in a memo to the Dallas City Council this week, outlining plans to improve city services in several areas, including the often-criticized permitting process. Last month, the City Council was ready to either fire Broadnax outright or at least put...
DALLAS, TX
Among Dallas Mayor's Budget Priorities is Property Tax Relief for Owners, Renters

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Thursday his top priorities for next year's fiscal budget. According to a press release from the City of Dallas, the mayor sent a memo outlining his top five general fund priorities to City Manager T.C. Broadnax. The city manager is expected to deliver the proposed budget on Aug. 6, which will then be voted on and take effect on Oct. 1.
DALLAS, TX
Conservative Journalist Sues Beto O'Rourke Campaign, City of Dallas and DPD Officer Over Assault Claims

On top of trying to win the governor’s mansion, Democrat Beto O’Rourke has a fresh lawsuit on his hands. Last month, a conservative journalist with Glenn Beck's BlazeTV filed a lawsuit against O’Rourke's campaign over claims that she was assaulted during a March meet-and-greet at a Dallas church. In addition to Beto for Texas, the suit names three other defendants: the city of Dallas, an O’Rourke employee and a police officer who provided event security.
DALLAS, TX
Lewisville moves forward with creating nonprofit center

The city of Lewisville is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city ’s capacity to help those in need. Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve Lewisville” facility at its meeting Monday night.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local PD Seeks Peace Officer Transfers and Recruits

The Plano Police Department is running a recruitment campaign and accepting applications for the position of Police Officer Recruit; they are especially desirous of hiring currently certified Texas peace officers. Existing certified Texas peace officers interested in moving to the Plano Police Department may attend a four-to-six-week mini academy versus...
PLANO, TX
Kezzie Rudd-Walton has new job with Texas school district

Kezzie Rudd-Walton has been promoted to educational diagnostician in Grand Prairie ISD in Grand Prairie, TX. Rudd-Walton is the daughter of LeRoy and Peggy Rudd, and the granddaughter of Lorene Rudd, all of Magnolia. Rudd-Walton is a 1995 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1999 graduate of Southern Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Advocates for Homeless Block Encampment Sweep

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Friday morning in Dallas, dozens of demonstrators demanded a moratorium on debris clean-up’s at homeless encampments. “All these people are on foot,” said an organizer with the group ‘Say it with Your Chest DTX.’ “These people are elderly, they are disabled, and they are hot. We need a moratorium on sweeps, or debris clean-up’s during the heat.”
DALLAS, TX
EPA Finds Asbestos in the Soil Near the Former W.R. Grace Plant in West Dallas

Soil testing conducted by Environmental Protection Agency has found asbestos contamination in West Dallas properties adjacent to the former W.R. Grace vermiculite processing plant, which has since been demolished and is now the location of a concrete batch plant. W.R. Grace operated the Texas Vermiculite Company on Manila Road from...
DALLAS, TX
Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander. Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him...
DALLAS, TX
Number of jobs in Texas increase in June, Dallas Fed says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of jobs in Texas have increased in June, and is forecasted to keep doing so. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 78,400 jobs were added in June. Year-to-date, the state has added 370,500 jobs. "Texas employment accelerated in June, bringing job growth in the second quarter to a very robust 6%," said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. "Expansion in June was broad- based, with only construction seeing a decline across private- sector industries. Nevertheless, growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year to 3.4% as headwinds from a weaker U.S. outlook, along with ongoing supply- chain and labor market challenges, put downward pressure on economic growth in Texas." Jobs are forecasted to increase 4.5% in 2022, according to the Texas Employment Forecast. Across the state, the unemployment rate remained unchanged, specifically in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Fort Worth and Arlington. The unemployment rate in June was 4.1%.The forecast continues to say that 593,800 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December will be 13.7 million. 
DALLAS, TX
North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
A YouTube Prankster's Predator 'Sting' Snags a Garland ISD Teacher

Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
GARLAND, TX
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters...
DALLAS, TX
Creek banks restored after Dallas neighborhood protests

Ash Creek’s restored side, now basted in sunlight, will look nothing like the wooded bank it once was. Photo by Kristi Kerr Leonard. This is Part 2 of the Ash Creek Renovation in East Dallas. To catch you up, the banks of a beloved neighborhood creek were clearcut last year by construction workers during a $69.28 million renovation to Bryan Adams High School in East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

