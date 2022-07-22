Dallas County Democratic Party RefersRepublican HD 114 False Application to DA

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of jobs in Texas have increased in June, and is forecasted to keep doing so. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 78,400 jobs were added in June. Year-to-date, the state has added 370,500 jobs. "Texas employment accelerated in June, bringing job growth in the second quarter to a very robust 6%," said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. "Expansion in June was broad- based, with only construction seeing a decline across private- sector industries. Nevertheless, growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year to 3.4% as headwinds from a weaker U.S. outlook, along with ongoing supply- chain and labor market challenges, put downward pressure on economic growth in Texas." Jobs are forecasted to increase 4.5% in 2022, according to the Texas Employment Forecast. Across the state, the unemployment rate remained unchanged, specifically in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Fort Worth and Arlington. The unemployment rate in June was 4.1%.The forecast continues to say that 593,800 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December will be 13.7 million.

