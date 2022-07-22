Breaux Bridge Planning Infrastructure Financing

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO