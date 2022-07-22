ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge Planning Infrastructure Financing

kadn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParc Hardy has been a staple in the Breaux Bridge community for years, and Mayor...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Checks Into Rehab for Treatment

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday in a press release that he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab for “an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”. Guillory will be attending in-patient rehabilitation for 21 days and will continue to be in contact with Lafayette City-Parish...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Mayor-President checks himself into rehab

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Old Lafayette Airport Terminal Begins to Meet Its End

The next step in improvements at the Lafayette Regional Airport began today as contractors brought in the big guns. The initial 150 acres that served as the Lafayette Airport were purchased in 1929 (for only $22,500!). The airport has blossomed into a sprawling 225-acre facility, and another piece of its history is soon to be gone.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
theadvocate.com

Some LCG directors slated for $35,000 raises totaling $170,000

Four Lafayette Consolidated Government department heads are in line for $30,000-plus annual pay raises under Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget. Together, the pay raises for directors who are at-will employees hired by Guillory, total more than $171,000 a year. The budget was released Tuesday and is posted at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke against censorship of LGBTQ books may be fired Monday

A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction
theadvocate.com

Christian nonprofits, churches host workshop to find new ways to be ‘a blessing to Acadiana’

Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Nationwide Report

62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)

62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier, from Crowley, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday in Acadia Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Hwy 13 north of Hwy 370 at about 8 a.m. on reports of a semi-truck crash [...]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lafayette (LA)

Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Good thing private citizen was armed

The shooter in the Indiana mall was stopped by a legally armed private citizen after the shooter had killed three people and injured two more. The irony is that the mall prohibited the presence of firearms on the property. If the armed citizen had adhered to that policy, how many more would have been killed or injured?
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner Health changes mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health has changed its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The hospital says that employees, patients, and visitors must wear a mask in all common and patient care areas. Ochsner will still continue its routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

High water temporarily shuts down entrance to Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Street flooding caused the entrance to Southern University on Harding Boulevard to shut down. The university temporarily redirected visitor traffic to Swan Streets, where it was directed through the F.G. Clark Activity Center back to Harding Boulevard. Keep up with the weather with The Storm Station here,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy