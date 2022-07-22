Breaux Bridge Planning Infrastructure Financing

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday in a press release that he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab for “an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”. Guillory will be attending in-patient rehabilitation for 21 days and will continue to be in contact with Lafayette City-Parish...
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced today in a press release that he has voluntarily checked himself into rehab for "an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.
The next step in improvements at the Lafayette Regional Airport began today as contractors brought in the big guns. The initial 150 acres that served as the Lafayette Airport were purchased in 1929 (for only $22,500!). The airport has blossomed into a sprawling 225-acre facility, and another piece of its history is soon to be gone.
Four Lafayette Consolidated Government department heads are in line for $30,000-plus annual pay raises under Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget. Together, the pay raises for directors who are at-will employees hired by Guillory, total more than $171,000 a year. The budget was released Tuesday and is posted at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget....
Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
Three candidates who previously announced their intentions for the Lafayette City Court Judge Division A seat — Toby Aguillard, Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III — each qualified to run for the position this week. Qualifying for the special election to fill the city court seat, and other...
Lafayette parish school students will be returning to class in just a few weeks. In fact, most school systems in south Louisiana have indicated that they will be welcoming students back to the classroom before the middle of August. If you were out over the weekend you probably noticed people...
Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
La. (KLFY) – Several counties in Southwest La. are out of power, here is what’s going on. In Port Barre north to Palmetto, down Hwy 360, about 3,000 customers are without power in that area as confirmed by Chief of Palmetto David Decote. A breaker at the Plaisance...
62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier, from Crowley, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday in Acadia Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Hwy 13 north of Hwy 370 at about 8 a.m. on reports of a semi-truck crash [...]
Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
The shooter in the Indiana mall was stopped by a legally armed private citizen after the shooter had killed three people and injured two more. The irony is that the mall prohibited the presence of firearms on the property. If the armed citizen had adhered to that policy, how many more would have been killed or injured?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health has changed its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The hospital says that employees, patients, and visitors must wear a mask in all common and patient care areas. Ochsner will still continue its routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients.
NEW ROADS - An emergency blood drive was held in New Roads on Sunday to help save the life of a police officer and firefighter who was seriously injured in a fall last week and is in critical condition. "Travon is very special to everyone in Pointe Coupee Parish and...
A memorial for local victims of the current Louisiana drug epidemic is set to happen at Girard Park in Lafayette on Friday, July 29th. Organizers of the event hope to bring light to the memory of their loved ones and give attention to the drug epidemic happening right here in Acadiana.
Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding caused the entrance to Southern University on Harding Boulevard to shut down. The university temporarily redirected visitor traffic to Swan Streets, where it was directed through the F.G. Clark Activity Center back to Harding Boulevard. Keep up with the weather with The Storm Station here,...
