A Finger Lakes Railway train derailed just north of Severne Road in the town of Milo Monday morning. The single locomotive derailed along the Himrod railway at around 8 o’clock after it struck a derailment apparatus that was purposely placed in that location to accommodate the rail replacement work that is underway at the intersection of Himrod and Rice roads. The derailment caused the train engine, with no cars attached, to overturn onto its side on the east side of the tracks.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO