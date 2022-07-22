Biden's doctor: President's COVID symptoms "have improved"

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection, and the White House planned a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants. After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening. He also said he’s been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up Monday, the fourth day of Biden’s COVID isolation. “My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Biden said. Shortly before 7 a.m., he said, he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest.” First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

