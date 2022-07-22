ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's doctor: President's COVID symptoms "have improved"

By Oriana Gonzalez
 3 days ago

President Biden's coronavirus symptoms "have improved" after completing his first full day of taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, his physician said in a letter on Friday. Driving the news: Biden was given Tylenol to treat his 99.4 fever overnight, to which he...

WashingtonExaminer

Biden doctor provides update on president's COVID-19 condition

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are continuing to improve, according to his physician. Medical personnel believe that he was most likely infected by the BA.5 variant that has been sweeping the nation over recent weeks. Biden's vital signs are normal, and his symptoms include a sore throat, rhinorrhea, a loose cough, and body aches, Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said.
