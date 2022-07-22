‘Matilda the Musical’ opens tonight!

Geraldine “Geri” Komarek, age 88, of Faribault, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Geraldine Bessie, the daughter of George and Millie (Simon) Pomije, was born in Montgomery on April 9, 1934....
Laurie Lynn Rumpza (Tuma), age 60, of Rosemount, MN, passed away on July 17, 2022. Laurie was born on August 8, 1961, to Francis and Marion Tuma in Lonsdale, MN. After Laurie graduated from Montgomery High School, she went on study occupational therapy at St. Katherines and then at St. Mary’s to earn her master’s in education. She went on to have a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist. Laurie met her husband of 33 years Larry in 1984 at The Iron Horse in Crystal, MN. They dated for 5 years and got married in 1989. They then went on to have two children Matthew and Anna.Laurie was preceded in death by her father Francis Tuma. She is survived by her mother Marion Tuma, her husband Larry; son Matthew (Ashlyn), granddaughter Charlotte; daughter Anna; siblings Dwayne (Sandy) Tuma, Dianne Miller, Jeff (Joanne) Tuma, Dan (Darlene) Tuma, Amy (Randy) Smisek, also by many other nieces, nephews, family and friends and will be dearly missed.
New Ulm’s Crazy Days are taking over the town this weekend. The city’s annual Crazy Days & Marktstrasse is set for Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24. Local retailers will offer discounts and deals all three days, with sidewalk sales throughout town. Hours will vary by retailer.
Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — For a place that every baseball player wants to get to, Cooperstown, NY is an awfully challenging destination. The host town for Baseball's Hall of Fame has a population of just 2,000 and only has one stoplight. Let's just say there is no international airport in Cooperstown, and making the trip usually involves a combination of flying to Albany, Syracuse, or one of the two New York City airports, then grabbing a train, bus or cab.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday morning, Nancy Green finally entered her new haven, which was gifted to her from the community. “I’m a pretty lucky girl. I have a lot of support, lot of friends,” My Happy Haven recipient Nancy Green said. Since 2020, Green has been...
If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
The sea is a fantastic place. There are so many amazing fish that live in the deep blue. These fish come in all sorts of shapes, colors, and sizes. The best part is that they also taste delicious! I was recently in Minneapolis, and I had a craving for seafood.
Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 18, 2022. July 11th: Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree-controlled substance; Kyle Francis Donlan, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct; Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 31 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Roberto Manriquez Tapia, 34 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Jake Steven Mattson, 26 of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - obstruct legal process; Tyler Dennis McCracken, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Michael Craig Olchefski, 46 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault; Logan David Slack, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Fotini Anest West, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Trenton Roy Woller, 19 of Plymouth was arrested in Rockford - charge of domestic assault.
Storms that formed overnight along the South Dakota-North Dakota border are developing and expected to strengthen into a cluster of severe storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds, large to very large hail and tornadoes. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until...
As the end of July approaches, longtime flight attendant Shannon Thein is filled with dread. When air traffic was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thein and other employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could park at Terminal 1 where there was plenty of room following the outbreak. Now, as Americans...
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
SAVAGE, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say it’s likely a cougar spotted and photographed near a Shakopee neighborhood Monday night had likely traveled hundreds of miles from the Dakotas. DNR officials say it was likely later that night or early the following morning...
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis.
The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A driver is dead after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on highway 169 south near Elm Creek Parkway in Champlin. Police say the victim was hit by another car and caused it to veer off the road and roll on its roof. The crash took place between 117th Avenue North and 114th Avenue North just before 12:30 p.m.
ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. -- A semi-truck crashed and caught fire early Saturday afternoon on I-35 near Elko New Market, causing significant traffic delays as crews cleared the scene.The Minnesota State Patrol says the single-car crash happened around 12:30 p.m. No one was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
