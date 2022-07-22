ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Back to School Bash set for July 30

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Music City Mall Odessa is hosting its annual Back to School Bash mall-wide from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 30.

The event will feature a special performance by the cast of Spongebob the Musical opening this weekend at Basin Theatreworks’ Permian Playhouse.

Bring a school supply for ECISD students to the Back to School Bash table in the food court for a chance to win a grand prize $1,000 Music City Mall shopping spree. Second and third place winners will also receive a custom logo backpack with a digital tablet and smaller shopping spree.

Children are welcome to meet their favorite characters including some from the new Minions movie. There will be a free selfie station at Dillard’s Court for the perfect free back to school selfie. The MCM food court will have $2 specials.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Department will be there to meet-and-greet with guests.

Other activities include a hip-hop dance performance, kids karaoke, face painting, balloon animals and jumpers. The MCM Rink’ N Roll skate rink will be open all day.

To see performance schedule and details visit musiccitymall.net.

