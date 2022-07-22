ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will not need surgery

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sharpe (shoulder) will not need surgery for the small labral tear in his left shoulder. He...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Suffers broken right clavicle

Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St. Louis. Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Homers as in-game replacement

Kemp entered Sunday's loss to the Rangers as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Kemp was originally slated for a day off with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for the Rangers, but the veteran made good use of his impromptu opportunity by blasting his third homer of the season in the ninth inning. The round tripper was a rare taste of offensive success for Kemp in July, and even factoring in Sunday's production, he still owns an abysmal .128/.196/.234 slash line across 51 plate appearances during the month.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Summer League
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Running hot out of break

Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Sunday in the Orioles' 6-0 loss to the Yankees. Rutschman opened his big-league career by hitting just .143 in his first 15 games with Baltimore, but the 24-year-old appears to have found his comfort zone at the plate ever since. In his 34 games that have followed, Rutschman has slashed .284/.368/.560 with five home runs, 20 runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base, with his leap forward offensively coinciding with the Orioles' rise up the American League East standings. The rookie will take a five-game extra-base-hit streak into Monday's series opener with the Rays.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Celtics emerge as threat after offering Jaylen Brown package, per report

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and his list of preferred destinations surfaced, the Boston Celtics were not considered among likeliest landing spots. But they always made sense as a possible destination ... if they were willing to part with Jaylen Brown. That was a big if, but it appears the Celtics are indeed moving in the direction of what would be a blockbuster trade for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 2 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three innings

Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to have him work another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Rolls ankle, leaves start early

Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Approaching rehab assignment

Perez (thumb) caught a bullpen session and took part in batting practice over the weekend, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Perez is progressing toward a minor-league rehab assignment, though the skipper didn't outline when exactly that might come. Regardless, Perez seems to be coming along slightly faster than expected in his recovery from June 24 surgery to address a fractured left thumb. The Royals initially expected Perez to be sidelined for eight weeks, but the veteran backstop looks like he might have a realistic chance at making it back from the 10-day injured list by mid-August if he hits no further snags in his recovery program.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jace Peterson: Likely out at least a month

Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers

Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Completes third rehab start

Bradish (shoulder) made his third rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Norfolk, striking out six over 4.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk. Bradish tossed 80 pitches (49 strikes) in his latest outing with Norfolk and should be stretched out enough to make his next start with Baltimore, though it's unclear if he'll be welcomed back into the rotation. Before being placed on the 15-day injured list June 24 with right shoulder inflammation, Bradish compiled a 7.38 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings. Both Austin Voth and Spenser Watkins have recently found success at the back end of the rotation, and if the two are able to deliver respectable showings Monday and Tuesday versus the Rays, respectively, the Orioles could choose to option Bradish at Norfolk upon activating him from the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy