ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Best Destinations for Friendcations

By Jasmine Osby
travelnoire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife can get stressful sometimes and with work obligations, family time, and side hustles pulling us in all directions, it’s a wonder some of us haven’t pulled our hair out already. That’s why this summer and upcoming fall are an excellent opportunity to take a much-needed friendcation. That’s right! Gather up...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Warning for travellers heading overseas to soak up the sun after man pays $1,340 for an UBER from Paris to London to make it back for work - as flight crisis hits new low

A man paid more than $1,300 for an Uber from Paris to London to get home in time for his shift as the world's travel crisis hits a new low. Steven, a 32-year-old healthcare worker from the United Kingdom who lived in Australia for several years, was travelling through France during Europe's first interrupted summer in three years before the trip was brought to a screeching halt.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Azulik Tulum#Azulik
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
RETAIL
WWD

The Most Remote Luxury Hotels in Europe

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — From isolated islands off the coast of Montenegro to remote parts of Italy, the most insidious meanders of the French Alps to the Portuguese countryside — the most remote hotels in Europe are often also the most luxurious. These far-flung locations may be difficult to reach, but for those seeking exclusive and unusual holidays, they provide tranquil — and beautiful — escapes.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine Here, WWD explores some of the most secluded five-star hotels in Europe...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
travelnoire.com

Skip These Airports If You Want To Avoid Delays And Cancellations This Summer

The U.S. isn’t the only country experiencing chaotic airports this summer. London’s Heathrow airport has been making headlines all season. The airport has experienced thousands of canceled flights, losing traveler’s luggage, and extremely long lines. Heathrow recently announced that only 100,000 passengers can depart per day through the airport until the end of October.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

Barcelona, Areas Of France Taking Steps To Limit Number Of Tourists

Travel to some European cities is about to change. Officials are taking aggressive steps to curb overtourism, which can alter your travel plans. Barcelona, Spain, is now limiting tour groups in an effort to ease overcrowding. Where you are visiting will dictate how many people can be in your tour group. For District One, which includes the busy Barcelona city center and popular neighborhoods such as the Gothic Quarter and La Barceloneta, tour groups cannot exceed 30 people. For smaller areas, tour groups can only have 15 people. In addition to the caps, officials are enforcing one-way directions on 24 of the city’s streets. This move will hopefully keep crowds moving — instead of being held up and blocked in certain locations.
WORLD
BoardingArea

Air Canada SFO to Lisbon outbound was bad, return was worse

Air Canada had cheap summer tickets from San Francisco SFO to Lisbon, Portugal at $469 round trip for a mid-June departure and mid-July return when I booked our Europe summer travel last October 2021. Actually, our tickets were originally departing San Jose SJC with a two stop routing via Vancouver and Montreal, then in February 2022 Air Canada changed the flight itinerary to a one-stop SFO – Montreal YUL – Lisbon routing. One stop looked more favorable for travel, until we wound up stuck in Montreal Airport for 23 hours on our outbound flights – without a hotel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

UK-Algarve flights for £705: great summer getaway begins with unprecedented air fares

With demand for flights to sunshine destinations strong, and supply so constrained, air fares are soaring to unprecedented levels. British Airways has one economy class seat left for this afternoon’s flight from London Gatwick to Faro on the Portuguese Algarve for £705 one way. The 1,048-mile flight is operated by Iberia Express of Spain, which BA has brought in to cover some of its schedule.
WORLD
Narcity

Pearson Airport Ranks Worst In The World For Delays & Cancellations Are High, Too

Toronto Pearson Airport has made a name of itself with extreme delays and wild cancellation stories, and now travellers have the data to back their tales of woe up. FlightAware released data to Narcity reporting that 52.5% of the airport's flights were delayed from May 26 to July 19, making Toronto Pearson Airport the number one airport on their worldwide list for delays.
TRAVEL
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Richards-Ross Shares The Pros And Cons Of Having A Multigenerational Household!

Sanya Richards-Ross and her family are bringing a fresh new storyline to this season of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta! The 4x Olympic Gold Medalist recently chatted with BET Lifestyle about her recent move to the ATL with her loved ones, along with why she loves her multigenerational household. Keep scrolling to get to know the RHOA newbie that deserves a gold medal for transparency!
ATLANTA, GA
Family Proof

The 6 Best Haircuts For Round Faces

The tricky thing about choosing a flattering haircut is there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all cut. There are lots to take into consideration:. Though that seems like a lot of boxes to check, you can simplify your decision by selecting a haircut that works best for your face shape and going from there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

15 Dreamy Airbnbs in Costa Rica, From Open-Air Treehouses to Beachside Villas

Between the tropical jungle canopy teeming with wildlife and miles of untouched beaches, Costa Rica is an ideal spot for a dose of surf and sun—and a place worth spending more than a few days in to fully explore its stunning bounds. From the unbeatable surf breaks and small-town charm of Nosara to the thermal baths, botanical gardens, and trout farms of Chirripó, there are many landscapes to keep you intrigued, and to consider making your temporary home when searching for a Costa Rica Airbnb.
RETAIL
lonelyplanet.com

Highlights of Spain: 3 great travel itineraries to make the most of your visit

Seductive Spain attracts travelers to its diverse land, comprising 17 distinct regions. To help you decide where to start, here are three of our best itineraries to inspire you. Ready to start planning? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get 20% off your next guidebook. See the highlights of...
TRAVEL
Newsweek

Americans Are Better Vacation Planners Than the British: Survey

British travelers are not as scrupulous about their vacation plans as their American counterparts—with those in the U.S. packing earlier, spending longer planning and getting to the airport hours in advance, a new survey by travel company Go City has found. However, despite their best-laid plans, the research of...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy