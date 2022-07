Over $300 million of funding was poured into crypto companies this past week. Ex-Meta Platforms staff raised $150 million in funding for Aptos Labs, a blockchain startup that wants to make transactions faster and cheaper. The Palo Alto based company was founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Chin, former Meta employees who worked on cryptocurrency project Diem, which fell apart earlier this year due to regulatory difficulties.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO