Blood dripped down the boy’s right arm and soaked through his sweatshirt. The 14-year-old was in agony. He’d been hanging out with his brother and four of their friends in downtown Charleston’s Gadsden Green neighborhood when gunfire erupted, sending them scrambling in different directions, police reports say. His first instinct was to run home, but he tripped and fell, scraping his knee.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO