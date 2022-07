The 2022 LCS Spring Playoffs finals lingers in the minds of players and fans alike. Against all odds, Evil Geniuses swept through the reigning champions in 100 Thieves to achieve the organization’s first award in professional League of Legends. Since then, this has propelled EG to the top of the LCS in the Summer Split, before they now came in contact once more with the team they defeated to earn that trophy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO