BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The pendulum in Utah’s housing market is swinging, especially when it comes to new construction. Just a few months ago, new homes were selling quickly and for over asking price. The state set a record for residential building permits in 2021, helping chip away at Utah’s housing shortage. And some builders were even threatening to cancel contracts if buyers didn’t pay huge price increases.

BLUFFDALE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO