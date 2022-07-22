ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC football in the midst of a 'power drain' of talent?

By Alec Lasley
 3 days ago
As the ACC wrapped up its football media days this week, that means college football fans are one step closer to the beginning of the season.

For UNC football, the upcoming season is one with many questions as a lot of the young talent on its roster will have to take a step up and play larger roles. That includes the quarterback that will replace Sam Howell.

Mack Brown said this week that he loves being ‘criminally underrated’ this season, quite the change from last year when the Tar Heels entered the season as a top-10 team.

So with media days this week, 247Sports broke down the ACC and looked at where each team would be grouped based on different storylines.

For UNC, the bucket was ‘Power Drain?’

Does North Carolina have a quarterback capable of coming close to Sam Howell? The offensive line, which I projected last season to be subpar, still has too many questions and the Tar Heels need more production at receiver. Is Drake Maye the starter? Jacolby Criswell? Might freshman Conner Harrell figure into the battle? Coordinator Phil Longo will figure it out and the offense will be potent but will it be just as explosive without the record-breaking Howell? That’s difficult to project.

The defense should be better this season after ranking near the bottom nationally in several categories, which led to a change at defensive coordinator and the return of Gene Chizik. Myles Murphy is awesome inside on the defensive line. How Virginia Noah Taylor fits into Chizik’s scheme as a pass rusher is something to watch.

Time will tell whether the Tar Heels are ready for this season, as last year was definitely a disappointing one.

But, if Mack Brown loves this team like he has been saying, there could be some hope that they will exceed expectations in 2022.

Ed
2d ago

Every season has been a disappointment under Mack Brown in Chapel Hill, both times that he has been here! Great expectations every year, like last year, with NOTHING to show for it. The coaching staff has to eventually take some of the blame, Opponent's chanting "Over rated" got old, but they were spot on! Our fans would fill Kenan every Saturday, to watch a better team.

