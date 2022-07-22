Wall\Therapy opens: Here's where to see the works

Car enthusiasts from all around flock to the Spencerport Canal Days Car Show to see hundreds of the area’s best cars and to visit with their owners, who have made their vehicles a labor of love. In its 30th year, the show takes place Saturday, July 30, at the Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road. Shuttle buses will run from Spencerport High School from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a fee of $20 after July 24 and no refunds. The first 200 registrants receive a dash plaque, and there are plenty of door prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO