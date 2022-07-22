ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Big Town's Heartwarming New Song Is More Than 10 Years In The Making

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The latest song from Little Big Town is a heartwarming ballad that serves as a tribute to the sweetest things in life that make a person a “Rich Man” (more than money). The song, written by Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook, cherishes meaningful moments with loved ones. The concept for the song inspired Westbrook more than a decade ago, and it continued to develop over time, according to a press release shared by the band's record label.

“‘Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest ‘me’ song I’ve ever written,” Westbrook said in a statement. “It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me.”

“Yeah, in my soul, one thing I know/ I ain't lookin' for a pot of gold/ That ain't what this life means to me/ I keep my head up high, feet on the ground/ Love the ones I'm living 'round/ Life is just that simple to me/ Yeah, I'm a rich man”

Little Big Town — made up of Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet — will release their highly-anticipated 10th studio album on September 16. The 16-track collection, Mr. Sun, also includes the previously-released songs, “Hell Yeah” and “All Summer.” See the full track list below.

Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall,” Fairchild explained of the project. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

Sweet added that there’s a “special feeling” to this record, having collectively “been through an unprecedented period” in the process of creating it. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

The band premiered a lyric video with the release of their new song on Friday (July 22), featuring personal footage with their families over the years. Listen to “Rich Man” here:

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

