Selena Gomez Caught Off Guard After Nana Asks About Breakup With 'That Guy'

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Nana accidentally gave away some vague details about the pop star's dating life. The singer shared the hilarious blooper that was captured during one of her Rare Beauty makeup tutorials.

In the video, which was posted on the Rare Beauty TikTok account, Selena is doing her lipliner when an off-camera voice chimes in, "So how did you end it what that guy?" Clearly caught off guard, Selena completely freezes for a few seconds before responding, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second." She tries to finish her beauty routine but has to stop after she starts laughing at the awkward situation.

Thanks, Nana 🤪 @selenagomez #rarebeauty #usekindwords #lipliner #lipstick #liproutine #blooper

Selena captioned the video, "Thanks, Nana." The singer also posted the clip to her personal TikTok account and captioned it, "I have no words." While Selena waited until she was off camera to update her Nana on her dating life, fans took to the comments to beg for some info.

"We need the tea," wrote one fan, which got a hilarious reply from the Rare Beauty account. "Should we get nana on the phone," they replied. "Nana knows the tea," another fan exclaimed. "Aww making nana wait for the tea. That's a crime right there," a third fan joked.

Its unlikely fans will ever know who "that guy" was, but they just might get a Nana and Selena collab! "Ok now we need nana to do a rare beauty routine," to which the company said, "I agree."