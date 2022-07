After extended issues with supply chain breaks resulting in late deliveries and empty shelves, some links in the supply chain have finally begun to mend, according to experts. “I think that a lot of the problems that we saw with the supply chain that were happening last year are slowly working their way out. We’re seeing that in terms of more full inventories at some of these stores,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Co., which operates Meadowbrook Mall.

MEADOWBROOK, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO