Art Center Morro Bay to host, ‘Unlocked,’ ‘On and Off the Wall’ exhibits

Painting by Ruben Espinoza.

– Art Center Morro Bay will present, “Unlocked” and “On and Off the Wall” art exhibits starting Aug. 11 and running until Sept. 19. There will be an artists’ reception, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Art Center Morro Bay is open 12-4 p.m. daily with extended hours on Saturdays throughout the summer months.

One might first consider the feelings of being locked up. This may conjure thoughts of incarceration and confinement. Shackled by pain and fear, bound by personal or family strife, suppressed emotions of anger, sadness, grief, or frustration. In other words, what keeps you locked up. This exhibition inspires fresh consideration of our most pressing social concerns through the lenses of art and history, inviting us to consider how we may become allies in the creation of a more humane world.

During this exhibit, artists are asked to emancipate themselves from artistic boundaries and unlock creative freedom. Inspired by the freedom of captivity, this exhibition focuses on the power of dreams, love, forgiveness, and the power of letting go. Liberate your artistic boundaries and set your creative spirit free.

The exhibit, “Unlocked,” will be in the Main gallery downstairs in conjunction with “On and Off the Wall.”

The Painters Group and Central Coast Sculptors exhibit, “On and Off the Wall”, are pairing up to bring you an exciting collective of intriguing paintings and sculptures, featuring some of the finest artworks on the Central Coast. The Painter’s group will be exhibited in the Virginia Russell Gallery upstairs and Central Coast Sculptors will hold their exhibit throughout both galleries.

During this exhibit, find a variety of artistic mediums and styles from traditional and contemporary paintings to thought-provoking sculptures.