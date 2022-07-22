ITVX to Get 400 Hours of Content From Anime Ltd, CBS Reality – Global Bulletin

The best of the best series Netflix
Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them?
Want to reverse those roles?
You've come to the right place.
Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix
Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix
Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3"
Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix
Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix
Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 72,670,000
1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 102,330,00011
