ITVX to Get 400 Hours of Content From Anime Ltd, CBS Reality – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.’s ITV has signed an agreement with Glaswegian-based Anime Ltd, the largest independent anime licensor in the U.K., which will make its upcoming streamer ITVX the free-to-air home of 500 episodes and 200 hours of anime television series and films. The collection will include “Escaflowne,” “Lupin III Part 6,” “Megalobox,”...

