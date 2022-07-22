ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC South News: Three Starters Placed on PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan
A number of players throughout the NFL were recently placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, including a few big names from the NFC South division.

Being placed on the PUP list at this time of year has no bearing on the eligibility for said players in the regular season. Teams can activate players from the PUP list at any point during the preseason without being forced to miss regular season game action. However, if a player remains on the PUP list heading into the season, he will be required to miss at least four games.

Here are three players that have been placed on the PUP list within the NFC South.

LB Deion Jones - Atlanta Falcons

The 7th-year veteran linebacker underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. Jones' procedure and early stages of rehab took place in June, meaning he did not participate in the team's offseason programs. Last season, Jones recorded 137 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four QB hits, and a pair of sacks.

WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

Thomas has missed 28 games over the past two seasons and is still working his way back from a high-ankle sprain. When healthy, Thomas is highly regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. According to Nick Shook of the NFL Network, he could miss the start of the season once again. The Panthers host the Saints in Week 2.

DE Marcus Davenport - New Orleans Saints

Davenport has a serious uphill battle to get back on the field as he deals with a lingering shoulder injury that caused him to miss 11 games over the past two seasons. He also had an infection in his left pinky finger and had to have the finger partially amputated this offseason.

