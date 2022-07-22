ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Jules Kounde Knows His ‘Next Destination’ Is to Play for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1NZf_0gp7m5ms00

Jules Kounde is apparently very close to joining Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea this summer transfer window.

Jules Kounde is apparently very close to joining Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea this summer transfer window.

After a couple of weeks of back and forth between Sevilla, Chelsea and Barcelona, it looks like Kounde is set to become Tuchel's third signing of the window.

The Catalonian side looked set to hijack the deal, similar to Raphinha, but it looks like Todd Boehly has priced them out of this deal.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Kounde is currently in Portugal for Sevilla's pre-season waiting for everything to become official.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sevilla sources are also 'very clear' that his arrival at Chelsea is 'very close' and that nothing will stand in the way of the sale happening.

There were also reports that Barcelona were heavily interested in the Frenchman but Marca claims that the Cules have ' not even called Sevilla', never mind made an offer for Kounde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsKw5_0gp7m5ms00

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's interest in the 23-year-old was more 'noise than reality' and they are now not expected to make a move for the Frenchman according to the report.

Even though Sevilla accepted Chelsea's £55million bid for Kounde, there are still minor differences to be settled before it can become official.

The article finishes off by saying that all of Kounde's teammates think that he will be playing for the Blues next season and that the Frenchman himself knows that his 'next destination' will be playing for the Chelsea in London.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is working hard to get in shape for the new season... but it is STILL unclear whether he will still be at Manchester United and he may not be as fit as his touring team-mates

While his Manchester United team-mates were finishing their tour in monsoon conditions in Perth on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself on social media training in the gym in sunny Lisbon. Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford will be one of the most pressing concerns for new manager Erik...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Catalonian#Raphinha#Spanish#Imago Nurphoto Sevilla#Frenchman#Sevilla
Chelsea Transfer Room

Key Stat Could Show The Player Chelsea Needs To Sign

As Chelsea continue their hunt for another centreback, there are some attributes that are more important than others. Whoscored.com tweeted a statistic on the most dribbles per game by centrebacks covering the top five leagues. Dribbling is a key part of the modern defender, especially in progressive attacking sides. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'I want to stay': Neymar insists he has no intention of leaving PSG this summer, despite claims the French giants would be willing to cash in on the Brazilian star who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Man City

Neymar has played down reports of a potential summer departure from Paris Saint-Germain by insisting that he wants to stay in the French capital. There has been widespread speculation surrounding Neymar's future at the Parc des Princes, after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to rule out the Brazilian's exit. Talk...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy