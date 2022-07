You’ve gotta give it to the WWE – there’s never a shortage of news to read, write, and consume. Case and point, July 22nd, 2022; a day that will live on forever in the annals of wrestling history and may ultimately serve as an inflection point in the history of the sport(s entertainment). Not only has Vince McMahon reportedly opted to retire from the promotion entirely as his series of increasingly damning scandals tarnishes his legacy with each passing Wall Street Journal report. If that wasn’t enough, this news reportedly upset Brock Lesnar so much that he has opted to leave the SmackDown taping entirely ahead of its 8 pm EST kickoff and may ultimately refuse to perform at SummerSlam for his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns.

