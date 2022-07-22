ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

These bullfighters put themselves between the bull and the rider

By Clayton Franke
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Jackal Crenshaw’s job is to insert all 165 pounds of himself between one ton of energetic bull and the person who was, until recently, on its back. In bull riding, the action begins when the chute, or pen, opens and the bull bucks into the arena. The ride...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Stroke Victim Life Flighted out of Imbler

IMBLER, OR – The Imbler football field became an impromptu landing pad on July 18 as both a La Grande Fire Department and Life Flight helicopter were dispatched for a local medical emergency. At approximately 8:15 p.m. the Imbler Rural Fire Department received notice of a stroke victim. The Life Flight and fire helicopters arrived at approximately 8:35 p.m. with the victim successfully being transported out of the valley to a higher-level care facility.
IMBLER, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
opb.org

After more than a decade, a sawmill in East Oregon reopens

Earlier this month, the Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Grant County officially reopened. The sawmill in Prairie City initially closed in 2008 during the financial crisis and temporarily reopened in 2009 before shutting down again later that year. The mill has hired 25 people and is looking to hire up to 25 more. Jodi Westbrooks is the president of Prairie Wood Products and Kyle Westbrooks is the business development manager for the same company. We’ll hear from them on why they chose to open the mill after years of closing, and how they’re handling inflation and other challenges.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalamerican.com

Crash on 95 claims one

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 has claimed the life of a Weiser woman. Jean M. Hawk, 66, was traveling north on Thursday, just before noon, when she reportedly veered off the roadway, just south of Sunnyside Road, over-corrected, and rolled her vehicle. Hawk was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
