New York City Football Club Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has praised his defensive unit in the wake of the team’s victory over Inter Miami CF. Goals from Maxi Moralez and Héber handed NYCFC a 2-0 result at Yankee Stadium and helped keep the team near the top of the Eastern Conference. The confirmation of a third clean sheet in a row also helped reinforce the team’s goal difference, and Cushing was keen to celebrate the contribution of his backline after the game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO