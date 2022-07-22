ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

SEC Expert: "It's Gonna Be Scary" When Asked About Georgia's Offense

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHj06_0gp7jh9k00

SEC Network Analyst Jordan Rogers has given his takes throughout the first two days of the all-day SEC Media Day coverage on the SEC Network. First, Rogers' top-5 SEC quarterback rankings drew ire from fans as Stetson Bennett was left off the list; with that, Rogers wasn't wrong Wednesday when he said Georgia's offense will be "Scary" in 2022 because of the tight ends.

"It's gonna be scary right when you have that many tight ends 13 personnel one running back three tight ends they're gonna live in it. Why are they going to live in it because they can get heavy run downhill at you they can also spread you out go five wide if they wanted to because we're talking about Brock Bowers who is a receiver in a tight end body. Arik Gilbert's a receiver in a tight end body. Darnell Washington might be the biggest human being I've ever seen on a football field."

Former Georgia tight end Ben Watson would add his thoughts:

"I want to add a tight end to the backfield. We saw a little bit of that with Brock Bowers with tight end reverses. I think for Stetson Bennett there's a comfortability at quarterback when you have tight ends you can trust. You know where they're going to be. You kow they're going to block your blind side. They can win in one-on-one matchups against safeties or against linebackers. And Quarterbacks are creatures of habit, so part of the reason I know tight ends are going to be a big part of the offense is this year, is because they were last year.... Todd Monken knows what he has in that room, and one guy we didn't mention was Oscar Delp. And so he is another freshman that's coming in that's highly touted."

Coming off a standout freshman season, Brock Bowers will head into his sophomore campaign with a lot of attention from the defenses he will face this fall. Many may forget that the Napa, California, native did not have a senior season of his high school career due to COVID-19. Despite not having the experience of a senior season, Bowers became Georgia's leading receiver as he accumulated 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions.

The breakout of Bowers came due to a foot injury suffered by Darnell Washington in fall camp. Washington, the former five-star prospect out of Las Vegas, Nevada, missed the first five games of the season, and as we all know, in those five games, Bowers would get off to an impressive start to his collegiate career. When healthy, Washington is one of the best blocking tight ends in college football, his 6-foot-7, 265-pound frame helps him hold his own against SEC edge rushers.

Georgia will add former No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class Arik Gilbert to the tight end room. As a true freshman at LSU, Gilbert totaled 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions before he entered the transfer portal at the end of the season.

After transferring to Georgia last summer, Gilbert would miss all of the 2021 season as he dealt with "personal issues."

