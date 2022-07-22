ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer River, MN

Deer River woman charged with murder, arson after attack in Ball Club

By Larissa Donovan
 3 days ago

A Deer River woman is charged with murder and arson after a gruesome attack this past weekend. Forty-two-year-old Crystal Wilson admitted to investigators that she had used methamphetamine and alcohol Sunday in Ball Club. She reportedly arrived at the victim’s camper in Ball Club and...

Two facing murder charges for role in fatal overdose

Two Bemidji residents are facing third-degree murder charges for their involvement in a fatal overdose in Beltrami County. According to the criminal complaint, deputies and agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force responded to the 700 block of Maple Ridge Ct. NW on June 29, on the report of a possible drug overdose.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Iowa woman injured in bicycle v squad crash in Cass County

An Iowa woman was injured when she was hit by a squad car on her bicycle Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says a Cass County deputy was approaching an intersection of the Heartland Bike Trail in Shingobee Township when two bicyclists reportedly failed to yield. All parties tried to stop...
CASS COUNTY, MN
July 25, 2022

Two Bemidji residents are facing third-degree murder charges for their involvement in a fatal overdose in Beltrami County. According to the criminal complaint, deputies and agents with the Paul Bunyan…. 0. Two injured in alcohol-suspected head-on crash. Two were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 371 early Saturday morning....
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 7/22-7/24

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24. Disturbing the Peace, 11:05 p.m. Neighbor’s children hitting walls on the 2500 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW. Reporting party later called again...
BEMIDJI, MN
1520 The Ticket

County Deputy Hits Bicyclist With Squad in Northern Minnesota

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News) - One bicyclist was injured after she was struck by a squad car in northern Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported Cass County Deputy Ryan Huston was traveling north on 6th Lake Road at the intersection where two pedestrians on bicycles were traveling east on the Heartland Bike Trail in Shingobee Township near Walker.
WALKER, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Woman airlifted after being struck by deputy’s squad car

WALKER, MN. (KBJR) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital Thursday evening, after she was struck by a deputy’s squad car while riding a bicycle. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5 p.m. on 6th Lake Road near Walker. Officials say a deputy was driving...
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

Bicyclist Hit by Police Car on Heartland Bike Trail in Cass County

Shortly before 5:00pm yesterday afternoon, two pedestrians on bicycles were traveling eastbound on the Heartland Bike Trail. Cass County Deputy Ryan Huston was traveling northbound on 6th Lake Road. The pedestrians failed to yield to a stop sign entering the lane of traffic at the intersection the same time as the Deputy Huston entered the intersection.
CASS COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Drug Bust in Northern Minnesota Uncovers Drugs, Rifle

PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found. A follow-up search warrant was used at...
PINE RIVER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

