National Picnic Month in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local artist is about to have one of her designs pass through the hands of tens of thousands of locals and visitors alike. Her painting has been selected as the winner of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s first To-Go Cup Design contest. The theme...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Charcuterie boards have become popular for dining out and for entertaining at home - but you don’t want to just put random cheeses on a board. Today is National Wine and Cheese Day and we have asked Chef Shahin Afsharian from Plant Riverside District to show us his favorite combinations to impress guests.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two weeks each summer, Fort Stewart is home to the 484th Army Band. An Army Reserve Unit with locations in both Wisconsin and Illinois. The Unit doubles as a performance group and this weekend, they brought their talents to Tybee Island for the first time ever.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local barbecue spot is closing it’s doors for awhile after a car accident damaged the business. Tricks Barbeque in the Starland District says they usually serve around 200 customers a day. But now, they’re not serving anybody, and they’re not sure when they’ll be able to.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open. “Before the bridge opened it was...
While walking on the beach, you can expect to find shells, sea life, maybe even some driftwood... but how about a meaningful piece of art?. One Hilton Head Island local, Jennifer Garbrandt, recently stumbled across something unique in the sand. It was a ceramic duck in a plastic bag with...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah. This is a pre-application to get on the waitlist to eventually get placement in public housing. There is a short window to apply and it starts up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
Feed the Boro, with the help of Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, provided meals to 1,000 families on Saturday. Each recipient was given enough food for a family of four to have two meals a day for a week. A total of 64,000 meals were given out at the drive-through...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square on Saturday. According to a release by the Savannah Police Department, the driver was leaving the Whitaker Parking Garage around 6 p.m. when he accelerated his 2019 Ford F-150 and crossed Barnard Street before entering the square. The […]
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival only has a few days left but there are big events like the parade and commodore’s ball still on the schedule. The bed race is Thursday and it’s a long-standing tradition at the festival. This is the 66th annual water...
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A ribbon cutting was held at Bradwell Park on Saturday to celebrate recently completed renovations. The 5-year renovation project added a splash pad as well as a bandshell. Saturday's event featured live music and a food truck. Mayor Allen Brown said he is excited about what...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community is back together to celebrate the 66th annual water festival. After a rough two years, due to many COVID restrictions, residents are excited to be back and finally feel normal again. This event is big for the town of Beaufort because not...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One Savannah group is helping the homeless and the environment by upcycling plastic bags into plastic yarn and then crocheting it into mats donated to those experiencing homelessness locally. Lisa Jackson — with the Savannah African Art Museum — is living an African proverb through a...
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Cane Bay, Nexton, Latitude Margaritaville among top-selling master-planned communities in US. At the mid-year point, South Carolina boasts...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is an important WTOC Programming Message. Just after midnight on Saturday, WTOC will be off the air for scheduled maintenance. WTOC will return back on the air Sunday morning at approximately 5:00 am. This programming message includes WTOC and all of these WTOC channels including...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rental prices are spiking nationwide, and hitting record highs in California, New York and Savannah, Ga. Experts say there are a number of factors driving up rent prices. Rentals have gotten so expensive in the greater Savannah area that some families are being forced to make difficult decisions.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely. Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith. No reason was given,...
