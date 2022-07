When it comes to many grocery store food products, the container plays an essential role. Everyone can think of at least one product whose appeal is inextricably attached to its packaging. How long it keeps the food fresh, how easily it can be stored, whether it is microwave-safe, or even how enjoyable it makes the consumer experience, for instance, are factors that make the container a critical component of a product's value. What would Capri Sun juice be without its pouch or Kraft Macaroni and Cheese without its individual serving cup? If the container of a popular item changes, fans of that item are bound to make a fuss, like the SunChips compostable bag fiasco of 2010 (via The Huffington Post).

