BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new campaign called “When You Are Ready” has the goal of lowering the number of people impacted by opioid addiction in the Baton Rouge area. The campaign is designed to provide the community with resources to prevent overdoses and connect people with treatment plans. The initiative will conduct sober Saturday events in parts of Baton Rouge that are more known for overdoses.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO