2022 Tour de France standings

Lorena Wiebes pulled on the first yellow jersey of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes after beating Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to the opening stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.Vos had been on the attack first after her Jumbo-Visma team led the peloton out of the final corner, but Team DSM’s Wiebes held back and launched herself forward at the right moment to beat her fellow Dutchwoman to the line.It was a 16th victory of the season for Wiebes, the standout sprinter in the peloton right now, but certainly the most significant in this much anticipated new...

CYCLING ・ 13 HOURS AGO