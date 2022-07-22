ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

2022 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 19 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout...

olympics.nbcsports.com

The Associated Press

Jonas Vingegaard, king of the mountains, wins Tour de France

King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees. Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday. The former fish factory worker from Denmark dethroned defending champion Tadej Pogacar with memorable performances in the mountains in cycling’s biggest race. The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar in his first Tour last year, excelled in the scorching heat that enveloped France this month and came out on top of a thrilling duel with Pogacar, the big favorite at the start of the race.
CYCLING
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 preview: Route map and profile of 116km road to Champs-Elysees

The 2022 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with a 116km jaunt to the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The traditional stage 21 truce means Jonas Vingegaard will get to enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma teammates at the end of a long, hard month, and modern tradition dictates the winning team drink champagne as they ride.They may well have sore heads from Saturday’s celebrations after sealing the yellow jersey in style, earning a one-two on the stage 20 individual time trial with the green jersey of Wout van Aert pipping teammate Vingegaard to the...
CYCLING
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Nia Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles in heats

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lorena Wiebes sprints to win in first stage of Tour de France Femmes

Lorena Wiebes pulled on the first yellow jersey of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes after beating Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to the opening stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.Vos had been on the attack first after her Jumbo-Visma team led the peloton out of the final corner, but Team DSM’s Wiebes held back and launched herself forward at the right moment to beat her fellow Dutchwoman to the line.It was a 16th victory of the season for Wiebes, the standout sprinter in the peloton right now, but certainly the most significant in this much anticipated new...
CYCLING
The Independent

How Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma broke Tadej Pogacar’s stranglehold on the Tour de France

One of the beauties of the Tour de France is the myriad ways in which it can be won. Sometimes a rider bullies from start to finish, like Bernard Hinault, who intimidated rivals with his presence and crushed them at every opportunity en route to Paris in 1981. Time-trial specialists mark rivals on the climbs and hurt them on the clock, as Miguel Indurain did so emphatically in 1992, and again in 1994. Chris Froome used Team Sky’s stranglehold on the peloton to suffocate his opponents, while Tadej Pogacar’s back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021 displayed his individual, unpredictable brilliance.Jonas...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in...
CYCLING
ESPN

Lorena Wiebes wins on ChampspElysees as women's Tour de France returns

PARIS -- Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France, which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the final 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees and punched the air in celebration.
CYCLING

