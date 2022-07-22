ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vevay, IN

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department. An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 2

Related
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday morning on I-65. State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Vevay, IN
Switzerland County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Switzerland County, IN
The Associated Press

Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.” “We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community. They said their last communications with Jonathan in the days before the attack were “cheerful” and that he was looking forward to future plans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Police#Southern Indiana#Alcohol
cbs4indy.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-65 claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police began receiving reports of a crash on I-65 at the 105.5 marker, southbound. The calls that dispatch received were reporting that the driver was possibly entrapped and unconscious. When troopers arrived, they found the passenger car to be severely...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Most rural counties in Indiana

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

COUNTERFEITER HITS SEVERAL AREA COMMUNITIES

(Whitewater Valley)--Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to identify and then locate a woman who is passing counterfeit hundred-dollar bills across the area. The suspect has recently hit stores in Hagerstown, Cambridge City, Connersville, and New Castle. She’ll make a relatively small purchase – under $20 – pay with a counterfeit hundred, and then pocket the real cash given to her as change. She’s white with blonde hair and appears to be in her 30’s.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

More than 90 boxers, pit bulls seized from Indiana home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — More than 90 dogs were seized from a home in Franklin County after a weekslong investigation into possible animal cruelty. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on July 15 at a home on Beacon Road in the Salt Creek Township.
cbs4indy.com

State police warning people about text message scam

INDIANAPOLIS — If you got a text claiming that you have unclaimed money from the state, it is probably a scam. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District are warning people about a scam they have gotten complaints about recently. The scam comes in the form of a text message claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

What you need to know ahead of Indiana’s special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will reconvene at the State House on Monday. The special session was originally called to take place on July 5. It was called by Governor Eric Holcomb for inflation relief. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion access will now also...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Where did Indiana’s bald eagles come from?

INDIANA – Watch the video below video and discover how the Department of Natural Resource’s bald eagle reintroduction project transformed the presence of these majestic birds in Indiana. Through archival video footage and current interviews with the original biologists, learn the steps taken to bring this iconic American...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties in effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Several rule changes that affect DNR properties took effect Wednesday, with the Natural Resources Commission, Attorney General’s Office, and Governor’s Office having recently approved them. The changes include the following:. Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmaker proposes $50 million in new funding for school security

An Indiana lawmaker wants to use $50 million in federal funds to strengthen school security. Indiana lawmaker proposes $50 million in new funding …. Irvingtonians begin decorating for Halloween in July. Remembering the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall …. Indiana lawmakers to kick off special session with …. New...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy