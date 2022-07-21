ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Four Broncos selected to preseason All-Mountain West Team

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Four Boise State players earned accolades on Thursday.

The quartet of safety JL Skinner, offensive tackle John Ojukwu, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and kicker Jonah Dalmas were named to the preseason All-Mountain West Team.

Skinner, a senior safety with an NFL future, led Boise State with 92 tackles, adding a pair of interceptions and two forced fumbles. He is the Broncos' safety net over the middle, a superb athlete with incredible length and range.

Ojukwu is the model of consistency. He has started 29 straight games for Boise State, a monster left tackle protecting Hank Bachmeier's blind side. His selection also marks the sixth consecutive year BSU had at lest one offensive linemen on the all-conference team.

Matlock, a Homedale High alum, is a battering ram at the front of the Broncos' defense. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt senior led BSU last season with seven sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

And Dalmas was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist after connecting on 26 of his 28 field goal attempts. He led the country with 2.17 FGs per game and enters 2022 with the highest career field goal percentage amongst active kickers (.917).

