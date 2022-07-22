ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pressure is On for These Colts Players Entering Camp

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLSvE_0gp7hIM700

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss which Colts 2023 free agents are under pressure to perform in training camp as well as give an update on the team's injured players.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach shine a light on several Indianapolis Colts players who will become free agents next offseason and have pressure on them to perform at a high level when training camp starts next week.

Whether it's the player's last chance to make an impact or they're in line for a bigger role following success, these guys have a lot to gain.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

On offense, guys like wide receiver Parris Campell and left tackle Matt Pryor as well as defensive linemen Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, and Chris Williams need to prove themselves in order to re-up with the team once again in 2022.

Jake and Zach also provide the latest updates on injured Colts players coming into camp.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What do you expect from these players in 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Driver Is Hinting Toward Retirement

A longtime NASCAR driver might decide to call it a career following the 2022 Cup Series season. The future of longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is up in the air heading into the 2023 season. Busch, who's been hinting at a possible retirement throughout the 2022 season, doesn't have his...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Diving#American Football
HorseshoeHuddle

Five Colts Given Injury Designations Prior to Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday that they have placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, and wide receiver Mike Strachan on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. They also placed rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, meaning he suffered an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

Report: Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers from Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up to begin training camp next week. All eyes are on Matt Ryan and what the veteran can accomplish under head coach Frank Reich. However, the Colts are still adding arrows to their defensive quiver, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Byron Cowart has been claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
HorseshoeHuddle

High Praise for Colts Quenton Nelson

Pro Football Focus (PFF) does an excellent job of tracking every play by every player and is a good reference point for players. But even PFF will tell you to take the grades with a grain of salt. Case in point: Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts was graded the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

Locked On Colts: Kenny Moore II is Back for More Lightning in a Bottle

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by Derek Schultz of Query & Schultz. The guys discuss the report that Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II will reportedly not hold out of training camp and what that means for the defense. The Colts also placed five players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform and Active/Non-Football Injury lists. Who are they and who should step up behind them? Last, the Colts claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off of waivers from the New England Patriots. Who is he and what should his role be?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Falcon Report

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Cornerback

Apart from A.J. Terrell garnering second-team All-Pro honors, the Atlanta Falcons' cornerback room didn't provide much to write home about in 2021. The group finished in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed, including a 28th-place finish in completion percentage allowed. The starter opposite Terrell was Fabian...
ATLANTA, GA
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
829
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy