Ephrata, WA

Firefighters on scene of two brush fires south of Ephrata

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPHRATA — Two brush fires are currently burning along state Route 17, south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 1

ifiberone.com

Monday morning pole fire knocks out power south of Ephrata

EPHRATA — A pole fire Monday morning caused a large power outage south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 responded about 8:25 a.m. to the 9000 block of Dodson Road for a reported pole fire that had spread to vegetation below. Fire crews and Grant PUD arrived and...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
kpq.com

ATV Engulfed in Fire on No. 2 Canyon Road

Wenatchee firefighters recently responded to a fully engulfed ATV on a Canyon Road highway last Saturday, burning up half an acre of dry grass. Around 4:43 p.m. on July 23, Chelan County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle fire on No. 2 Canyon Road at milepost 3. The fire slowly moved from the ATV to the surrounding grass and dry brush, burning half an acre.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

Yakima man injured on I-90 when his motorcycle hits a guardrail

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was injured Friday evening when his bike drifted off Interstate 90 about 10 miles east of Ellensburg and hit a guardrail. Elias Garcia of Yakima was taken by LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Numerous fires reported this morning in the Wenatchee area

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee firefighters had an especially busy morning today, responding to four fires after midnight, two of which did damage to detached garages. About 1:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the upper level of a two-level detached garage in the 600 block of Highline Drive in East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
21-year-old Elias Garcia injured after a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Elias Garcia, of Yakima, as the man who suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident near Ellensburg. The motorcycle crash took place in the westbound lane of Interstate 90, approximately 10 miles east of Ellensburg. According to the investigation reports, the motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons.
ELLENSBURG, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather – Get prepared for the 2022 heat wave hitting this week – Jason

Very hot temperatures are on the way this week! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from the National Weather Service for the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Ellensburg, Hermiston cities and surrounding areas. It will be in effect from 11am Monday through 11pm Friday. We expect temperatures between 100 and 115 degrees during that time. Very hot and dangerous heat for the work week.
YAKIMA, WA
#Brush Fires
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning in Place for Five Days in NCW

There's now a five-day warning from the National Weather Service. "The eastern slopes of the Cascades, including Wenatchee, is under an excessive heat warning right now, and that stretches south all the way to the Oregon state line, which includes Moses Lake, Yakima, Pasco," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover body of missing kayaker near Lake Wenatchee

LAKE WENATCHEE - Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have recovered the body of a missing kayaker who disappeared nearly a month ago during a voyage on the Little Wenatchee River. The Little Wenatchee River empties into the northwestern portion of Lake Wenatchee about 45 minutes northwest of...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Missing Kayaker Found at the Little Wenatchee River

The missing kayaker who disappeared on the Little Wenatchee River was found Friday afternoon, ending a month-long search. Around 4 p.m. on July 22, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team found the body of William Henniger after determining that water levels were not going to be hazardous for first responders.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

National Night Out events being held next week across north central Washington

EPHRATA — Law enforcement agencies across north central Washington are inviting the community to annual National Night Out events. Moses Lake police are holding their event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at McCosh Park. The event includes free activities, food, sno-cones, fingerprinting for kids and bike registration. There will also be a variety of safety information from local organizations. Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County interim Sheriff Ryan Rectanwald will also be featured in a dunk tank.
MOSES LAKE, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday then continue to steadily rise a few degrees throughout the week. High temperatures Wednesday into Friday will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Loomis, Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Methow, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Holden Village, Conconully, Telma, Mansfield, Plain, Okanogan, Othello, Winton, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Stehekin, Leavenworth, Dryden, Malott, Mazama, Lucerne, Cashmere, Peshastin, Entiat, Winthrop, Nighthawk, Carlton, Monse, Twisp, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Outages Get Squirrely Over the Weekend

Chelan County PUD crews were contending with nature over the weekend, resulting in three power outages throughout the valley. Around 5:41 a.m. on July 22, Chelan County PUD reported a power outage in the Lake Wenatchee area that left 600 customers without power. Power was later restored around 11:30 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Capture Elusive Suspect After Fleeing the Police Twice

Wenatchee Police Officers apprehended a man Friday evening, who is suspected of illegally possessing a firearm and eluding police twice this year. Police started pursuing suspect 39-year-old Justin Graham after it was confirmed that he fled from police by motorcycle twice, refusing to stop after minor traffic violations. Sergeant Cory...
WENATCHEE, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures near 105 degrees along the Snake River Valley and lower Columbia Basin. Overnight temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man they found passed out in a car with suspected fentanyl pills. 39-year-old Felix W. Schuck is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

