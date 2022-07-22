Firefighters on scene of two brush fires south of Ephrata

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday then continue to steadily rise a few degrees throughout the week. High temperatures Wednesday into Friday will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Loomis, Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Methow, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Holden Village, Conconully, Telma, Mansfield, Plain, Okanogan, Othello, Winton, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Stehekin, Leavenworth, Dryden, Malott, Mazama, Lucerne, Cashmere, Peshastin, Entiat, Winthrop, Nighthawk, Carlton, Monse, Twisp, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO