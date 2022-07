LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to South Sioux City, we meet a couple who turned a hog barn into what’s called The Koffie Knechtion. We caught up with owner Maureen Knecht about her business. She owns and operates the coffee shop. Her husband Darwin also helps, but he also runs a tree house bed and breakfast on their five-acre property. Along with that, he operates what’s called The Covington House, or what’s referred to as the Hobbit house. That is another bed and breakfast option the couple have. People who stay in the overnight accommodations, are able to then benefit from the great food and coffee at The Koffee Knechtion, which is also on the property.

