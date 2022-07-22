ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

German Fest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront July 29-31

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Raise a stein and polka the night...

cbs58.com

earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Shorewood and Kenosha are the next stops

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Shorewood in Milwaukee County on Tuesday, July 26, and Kenosha in Kenosha County on Thursday, July 28. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SHOREWOOD, WI
CBS 58

Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day with these delicious pairings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, July 25, is National Wine and Cheese Pairing Day! The holiday is meant to challenge us to try wines and cheese in new combinations. CBS 58 was joined by Jeanette Hurt, culinary educator and author of eight books including the "Idiots Guide to Food & Wine Pairing" and "Cheeses of Wisconsin," to share some good pairings to celebrate the occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Pierce Vendetta & Rick

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Ra- Sing & Me we are introduced to a trio called Pierce Vendetta & Rick. The group started as a mother-son duet with Brennan Pierce and Tamara Vendetta. Brennan started playing music with his mother Tamara at the age of 10. He...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Looking ahead: What's new at the Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can still soak up the rest of the summer season with some fun upcoming events at the Racine Zoo. CBS 58 was joined by the Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn to tell us more.
RACINE, WI
WISN

The iconic Milwaukee movie poster. Who is on it and why?

MILWAUKEE — This poster with classic Milwaukee characters was created by Shane Bakken, a local digital marketer and photographer who wanted to gather Milwaukee’s icons in one same image. Do you recognize them all? From top left to right:. Mike “Freeway” Carter - Local Milwaukee sports fan legend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Exploring a literary gem: Milwaukee's Renaissance Book Store endures through decades of change

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For some people reading is a hobby but for C Kay Hinchliffe it’s a lifestyle. She's been working at Renaissance Book Store for more than 40 years. "I started working for Renaissance in January of 1980 when we were still in the big building downtown," said Hinchliffe. "You meet all sort of people in used books. Part of the fun for me is the joy I can give people because they come in and say I'm looking for a book and I say okay what's the name?"
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Getting artsy with the Racine Art Museum

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Art Museum has so much to enjoy for the entire family. They have an array of different exhibitions to enjoy right now. Some of them spotlight artists of color, female artists, and so much more. They have a few upcoming events:. 1. Full...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Residents displaced after apartment fire on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People living in an apartment building on Milwaukee's east side are now homeless after a fire. The building near Kane and Oakland was evacuated around 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 25. The Milwaukee Fire Department says the fire was contained to a single apartment. One person was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Report: Second drowning on Lac La Belle in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Western Lakes Fire District reported an "active drowning incident" on Lac La Belle Sunday evening. On Sunday evening, at approximately 10:58 p.m., the victim was located in approximately 11 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. Witnesses indicate a 35-year-old male from Milwaukee was on a pontoon boat with friends. The subject was swimming in the area northwest of Islandale when he went he went underwater and did not resurface.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Person's body recovered at Lac La Belle, 2nd drowning in 4 days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sunday evening, July 24, the body of a person who went missing on Lac La Belle was recovered. Primary search efforts were initially suspended around 9 p.m. Sunday night, with plans for an 8 a.m. return on Monday. Prior to returning to shore, one of...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

84th and Becher homicide; Milwaukee man charged

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a man near 84th and Becher in May. The accused is Derrick Williams. According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers responded to a shooting at 84th and Becher early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Safety concerns grow as drownings across Wisconsin increase

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) --- Drowning deaths are increasing in Wisconsin. Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources show an increase in boating fatalities since 2020. According to the DNR, in 2019, nine people died in boating incidents across the state. That number increased to 22 deaths at the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in double shooting on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting incident on the city's south side late Sunday night. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, and 26-year-old Milwaukee man were injured near S. 22nd St. and W. Orchard St. around 10:30 p.m. The victims were transported to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

