Click here to read the full article. Provenance be damned, the people are going to drink what they want to drink. And in the UK, that means that rum is now outpacing whisky sales, despite the fact that the brown elixir from Scotland (blended scotches like Johnnie Walker and The Famous Grouse in particular) is a local favorite. According to data released by CGA by NielsenIQ, which measures on premise numbers in the hospitality industry, over the past year rum sales in the UK reached a stunning height of more than £1 billion, or more than 13 percent of all spirits...

DRINKS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO