Meet our Pet of the Week, Belle, plus pet swimming safety tips from the WI Humane Society

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For some people reading is a hobby but for C Kay Hinchliffe it’s a lifestyle. She's been working at Renaissance Book Store for more than 40 years. "I started working for Renaissance in January of 1980 when we were still in the big building downtown," said Hinchliffe. "You meet all sort of people in used books. Part of the fun for me is the joy I can give people because they come in and say I'm looking for a book and I say okay what's the name?"

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO