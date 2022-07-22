Meet our Pet of the Week, Belle, plus pet swimming safety tips from the WI Humane Society

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Katie Wiedmeyer noticed an injured snapping turtle laying in the middle of Division Rd. in Germantown earlier this summer, she knew she had to do something. "Pulled around and turned and my kids waited in the car and I ran out there and saw...
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can still soak up the rest of the summer season with some fun upcoming events at the Racine Zoo. CBS 58 was joined by the Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn to tell us more.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Libraries have become important gathering places in cities big and small, appealing to people of all ages. It's where we go not only for books and digital technology, but to socialize, do business and even cook. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger showed how the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, July 25, is National Wine and Cheese Pairing Day! The holiday is meant to challenge us to try wines and cheese in new combinations. CBS 58 was joined by Jeanette Hurt, culinary educator and author of eight books including the "Idiots Guide to Food & Wine Pairing" and "Cheeses of Wisconsin," to share some good pairings to celebrate the occasion.
My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Public Library and American Heart Association recently partnered to bring in-home blood pressure monitoring kits to the library for patrons to check out and take home. The American Heart Association provided the following information regarding use of in-home BP monitors:. Be still: Don’t...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For some people reading is a hobby but for C Kay Hinchliffe it’s a lifestyle. She's been working at Renaissance Book Store for more than 40 years. "I started working for Renaissance in January of 1980 when we were still in the big building downtown," said Hinchliffe. "You meet all sort of people in used books. Part of the fun for me is the joy I can give people because they come in and say I'm looking for a book and I say okay what's the name?"
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you've never seen the Milwaukee Ballet in person, now is your chance!. Over the next week, you can see a show for free. It's part of Ballet Beat, a program that the Milwaukee Ballet organizes to bring the professional dancers of the ballet out into the community.
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Ally. This 9-year-old sweetheart weighs 6 pounds and has the most beautiful gray coat. Ally would love a home where she can spend her golden years reveling in chin scratches and bathing in the sun. This gorgeous senior cat...
West Bend, WI – Tommy has bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches. Come get them while they’re hot. Tom’s also serving ribeye steak sandwiches until 11 a.m. and he has brats, pig ears, hot sticks…. come on down.
WAUKESHA — Trish Henry, owner of Vital Image Wedding Studios in downtown Waukesha, will be keeping the front door of her business locked for a while out of precaution. On Wednesday, Henry reported a theft at her studio at 251 W. Broadway, Ste. 100. “I can tell you right...
BRISTOL, Wis (CBS 58) -- On Saturday, July 23 at 8:23 p.m. Kenosha County Deputies responded to the Happy Acres Kampground at 22230 45th Street, Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy. Upon arrival, KSD deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands lined the lakefront Saturday for day one of the Milwaukee Air and Water Show. It was a roaring return of a major event for the city, after the show was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. Saturday's show kicked off at 10:30 in...
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Art Museum has so much to enjoy for the entire family. They have an array of different exhibitions to enjoy right now. Some of them spotlight artists of color, female artists, and so much more. They have a few upcoming events:. 1. Full...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) --- Drowning deaths are increasing in Wisconsin. Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources show an increase in boating fatalities since 2020. According to the DNR, in 2019, nine people died in boating incidents across the state. That number increased to 22 deaths at the...
BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Sunday day after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground. Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.
BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County deputies say a 14-year-boy is dead after drowning in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol. The boy, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen near the pond Friday evening. The mother stated her son was...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sunday evening, July 24, the body of a person who went missing on Lac La Belle was recovered. Primary search efforts were initially suspended around 9 p.m. Sunday night, with plans for an 8 a.m. return on Monday. Prior to returning to shore, one of...
Comments / 1