‘Matilda the Musical’ opens tonight!

Laurie Lynn Rumpza (Tuma), age 60, of Rosemount, MN, passed away on July 17, 2022. Laurie was born on August 8, 1961, to Francis and Marion Tuma in Lonsdale, MN. After Laurie graduated from Montgomery High School, she went on study occupational therapy at St. Katherines and then at St. Mary’s to earn her master’s in education. She went on to have a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist. Laurie met her husband of 33 years Larry in 1984 at The Iron Horse in Crystal, MN. They dated for 5 years and got married in 1989. They then went on to have two children Matthew and Anna.Laurie was preceded in death by her father Francis Tuma. She is survived by her mother Marion Tuma, her husband Larry; son Matthew (Ashlyn), granddaughter Charlotte; daughter Anna; siblings Dwayne (Sandy) Tuma, Dianne Miller, Jeff (Joanne) Tuma, Dan (Darlene) Tuma, Amy (Randy) Smisek, also by many other nieces, nephews, family and friends and will be dearly missed.

