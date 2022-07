Just yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that Ford is planning on cutting up to 8,000 jobs as it aims to trim $3 billion in costs by 2026. Many of those job cuts are expected to happen within Ford Blue, the automaker’s division that focuses on ICE vehicles, a part of the business that CEO Jim Farley previously said would serve as “the profit and cash machine for the entire enterprise” as it looks to fund its EV business, Model e. While the details of this move haven’t been finalized yet, Farley recently took the time to speak with employees regarding this rumor, according to the Detroit Free Press.

