Reader tips, comments help us hone our coverage

A Facebook reader’s comment Friday morning prompted us to rearrange the way we presented the day’s top stories on our mobile platform.

We had posted a story about how the region is coping with a heatwave with a headline that began, `It’s gettin’ hot in here, ' beneath our coverage of a tragic fatal fire in New London.

The newsroom did a great job pulling together a story from all corners of the region about the heat wave. Our reporting on the fire was superb, from following the first scanner reports Wednesday night and taking photos at the scene to covering Thursday’s court arraignment of the man accused of killing his wife and setting fire to the home.

The great reporting, photography and editing was not what the Facebook reader noticed. She posted a screenshot of how the two articles appeared on our website with the comment, “Not the greatest headline to go underneath that story.”

She was right, and we changed the order of our top stories so that the heatwave story was not directly beneath the fire article. Our new content management system ― we’ll update you on our progress with its roll-out soon ― enabled us to make the change with just a few keystrokes.

We can’t produce stories that matter, and present them responsibly, without your help. If there’s something we should know, you can reach us at tips@theday.com, via email or phone call or by talking to one of us in the community. We’re also available to meet with groups to tell you about our work and listen to your suggestions.

Comments or messages on social media are helpful, though the other methods are more direct and likely to reach us quicker.

We’ve been thinking about the impact of our journalism, and about the stories that interest you most, as we continue building The Day’s digital presence. We want to have impact with coverage of business, education, government, health care, housing, public safety, social services and schools. We’re continuing efforts to expand our reach and relevance to a wider and more diverse audience. We know you don’t want hard news all the time and are committed to providing a mix of lighter stories packed with information about local sports, history, culture and food.

Sometimes great reporting results in immediate action by the public or policymakers. This past week, when reporter Joe Wojtas wrote about Stonington public works employees who planted syringes in a local park, readers called for, and received, an explanation from town officials.

Our opinion writers consistently make a difference. Columnist David Collins’ revelations of ethics breaches, cost overruns and lack of transparency within the Connecticut Port Authority have brought much-needed attention, along with calls for action, to an agency whose work will help shape the economic and environmental future of New London County and the state.

We’ll continue to call out people and institutions that are not serving the best interests of the community, and we’ll listen when you call us out.

This is the opinion of Karen Florin, The Day’s engagement editor. Reach her at k.florin@theday.com or (860) 701-4217.