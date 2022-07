Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has announced her plans to run for Kentucky State Auditor in the 2023 election cycle. "I keep charge of the checkbook [as Treasurer] and make sure only whatever is paid in Kentucky is in line with the Constitution, and in line with the law, and it's been a great privilege to do that," said Ball in an interview with LEX 18. "I want to take that skill set, what I've done for the last several years, and do it in this role as Auditor."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO