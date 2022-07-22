Ormond Beach Interim Fire Chief David King retires after more than 20 years with OBFD

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Daniel Maxwell was commissioned an active duty Ensign in May 1971, after completion of Naval Officer Candidate School. Soon after, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Mount Whiney for a Mediterranean deployment as an Air Intercept Control / Combat Information Center Officer. In 1974, Maxwell entered the Navy Reserve and actively served in various assignments as a commanding officer until his retirement in 1996. He and his wife Pam have lived in Palm Coast since 2011. Maxwell is a life member of the Military Officer Association of America and the Flagler County MOAA Chapter, for which he prepares a highly praised monthly newsletter. He is a member of the U.S. Naval Institute, a professional association. Maxwell is also an active member of the Palm Coast United Methodist Church and a former lay leader.

