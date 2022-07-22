Friday’s Sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals JJ Watt continues to give back to his Houston community through a heartwarming gesture. On Wednesday, a Houston Texans fan, Jennifer Simpson, tweeted she was selling her JJ Watt women’s Reebok shoes and a Watt Texans jersey to raise money for her grandfather’s funeral. Watt decided to step...

The Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey teaches Rams teammates while his shoulders heal

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey could have eased into training camp this summer. After a long, grueling season culminating in a Super Bowl title, the All-Pro cornerback could have rested his body and his surgically repaired shoulders during the Los Angeles Rams’ 2 1/2 weeks at UC Irvine. Instead, Ramsey was right in the middle of his teammates on the camp fields Monday. Although he isn’t practicing, Ramsey is basically serving as another assistant coach, dispensing knowledge and tips to the Rams’ younger defensive backs. “I kind of know the playbook like the back of my hand, so that’s really why I carry the (play) script, so I can help the other guys,” Ramsey said. “I know star, corner, whatever position in the secondary,” he added. “So I can know exactly the play, so I can know the certain techniques that I feel like they should have been using, or to help them, if they got beat on the play, (understand) why they got beat. I can analyze it with them as soon as they come off the field, instead of me having to wait until we get to the meeting room.”
