Cincinnati, OH

Pass or fail: Bengals finally reveal new white helmets

By Chris Cwik
 3 days ago
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a second quarter pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The most anticipated uniform drop of the NFL offseason finally made its debut. After teasing them in July, the Cincinnati Bengals finally revealed the new white helmets they will wear next season.

The helmets still feature black stripes, but the orange surrounding those stripes is now white. The new helmets also have the Bengals' "B" logo on the front and player numbers on the back, just like the team's regular orange helmets.

Basically, the new helmets are just the old helmets, but with white replacing orange.

The team also released a video showing the decals being placed on the helmet.

The white helmets will likely not be worn during every game. It's expected they will serve as part of an alternate uniform. Given that the team has teased a white tiger multiple times in the offseason, the team will most likely wear the white helmets when they wear their white uniforms.

Did the Bengals get it right with their white helmets?

Now that the helmets have finally been released, did the Bengals get it right? Wearing a black and white uniform occasionally will give the team a clean and consistent look. There are actually white tigers, so the thinking behind the new uniform makes sense.

At the same time, those are really just the team's usual helmets in a different color. The Bengals didn't do a re-design, they just used different paint. Put in that light, the new helmets don't sound as exciting.

All that matters is how good the helmets will look with the white uniform. Some have already speculated on what that might look like.

What do you think about the Bengals' new white helmets? Let us know in the comments.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/pass-or-fail-bengals-finally-reveal-new-white-helmets-153704677.html

